Jhye Richardson Reveals Emotions While Witnessing ₹14 CR Bid At IPL 2021 Auction: WATCH

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson was among the top-earners at the IPL auction 2021. The Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 base price was ₹1.5 crore, however, the Australian was eventually picked for almost 10 times the amount by Punjab Kings. The Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 price is a whopping ₹14 crore.

Jhye Richardson reacts to massive IPL contract, calls it exhausting

Punjab Kings were involved in an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore but in the end, the former outbid the latter to acquire the services of the right-arm quick for IPL 2021. Notably, the upcoming IPL 2021 season will also mark his first-ever outing in the tournament, having gone unsold at the last few auctions.

Now, Jhye Richardson has reacted to his massive IPL 2021 contract. In a video uploaded by cricket.com.au, Richardson said that when his name came up in the IPL auction 2021, he got nauseous just not knowing what to expect. Richardson further said, "For the first, what to me felt like about 20 minutes, no one put their paddle up and it's one of those things where you're just like, 'Oh no'. You have no idea what's going to happen."

Richardson revealed that the first paddle went up only five or ten seconds later but it felt like a lifetime. The BBL 2020-21's leading wicket-taker said during the auction he felt like he played a game because he had mentally exhausted himself of feeling all these emotions, of feeling sick and excited. According to Richardson, the emotions just take over and you forget everything and you double-check (the price he was bought for), you triple check it, you quadruple check it. The 24-year old admitted that it took a moment for the feeling to sink and added that it's still sinking in.

Meanwhile, during the IPL auction, Richardson was quarantining in a Christchurch hotel room for the upcoming New Zealand vs Australia 2021 T20 series. The Australian speedster will be hoping to put in impressive performances in the eries which will give him a lot of confidence going into IPL 2021.

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021: Cricketer’s form before auction

Jhye Richardson recently enjoyed a dream outing in the Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Turning up for the Perth Scorchers, the right-arm fast bowler collected 29 wickets at an impressive average of 16.31. So far, the 24-year-old has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia ever since he made his international debut back in 2017.

Punjab Kings squad 2021

Punjab Kings Players Retained:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan

Punjab Kings Players Bought:

Dawid Malan (₹1.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (₹14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (₹5.25 crore), Riley Meredith (₹8 crore), Moises Henriques (₹4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (₹30 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (₹20 lakh), Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (₹20 lakh)

