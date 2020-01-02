Jimmy Neesham Makes Witty Netflix Reference On Twitter On Being Asked About Taking Drugs

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. From time to time, he also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. Quite recently, the cricketer took to the micro-blogging site and hilariously answered a question asked by a fan.

Jimmy Neesham shuts down Twitter fan with a witty response

One fan on Twitter asked Jimmy Neesham whether he takes drugs or not. While seemingly amused by the question, the cricketer responded in a funny manner to shut down the conversation. Check out the fans’ question and Jimmy Neesham’s response down below, which is relatable to many Netflix users as well:

You take drugs ? — Sudipta Rohitian Bhuvian (@SudiptoRohitian) January 2, 2020

Jimmy Neesham is currently representing Wellington in the ongoing Super Smash T20 tournament. Wellington are positioned second on the points table with 4 wins out of their 6 matches. They will now face Northern Knights on January 20 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The New Zealand all-rounder has been enjoying a good outing with both bat and ball in the ongoing tournament. The cricketer recently smashed match-winning innings of 47 off 32 and 38 off 25 against Otago and Central Districts respectively.

IPL 2020 Auction: Jimmy Neesham joins the KXIP squad

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction on December 19, Jimmy Neesham was acquired by Kings XI Punjab and will join the 'Lion's Den'. The franchise roped in the cricketer for his base price of ₹50 lakhs. The all-rounder previously represented Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2014.

New Zealand are currently on a tour to Australia for a three-match Test series. However, the cricketer is not a part of the Test squad. Jimmy Neesham is likely to resume his international duties for New Zealand when India tours the country in January 2020.

