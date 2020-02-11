Aakash Chopra Has A Valuable Piece Of Advice For Prithvi Shaw After His Bizarre Run Out

Aakash Chopra was one of those disappointed viewers who was critical of young Prithvi Shaw as he ended up throwing away his wicket after getting off to a good start during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Aakash Chopra has a piece of advice for Prithvi Shaw

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that there was a relatively easy second run available and Shaw himself had called for it as well. The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that he was surprised by the margin the youngster had fallen short. He concluded by adding that the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper is a special talent to hit the ball but will have to work on his fitness.

There was a relatively easy second run available. It was his own call too. Surprised by the margin Prithvi fell short. Special talent to hit the ball but will have to work on his fitness. #Prithvi #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2020

The run out that ended a promising innings

This had happened in the 13th over of the first innings after India were asked to bat by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. On the very first delivery, Hamish Bennett had bowled one on his pads as Shaw hit it towards the leg side and set away for a single. Seeing the fielder rushing in from a distance, he decided to go for a second run.

However, the risk did not pay off as Tom Latham collected the ball quickly and whipped the bails off. The matter was referred to the third umpire and replays showed that the youngster was well short of his ground. He departed for a 42-ball 40.

India whitewashed in the ODI series

New Zealand defeated India by 5 wickets to whitewash their 3-match ODI series 3-0 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The hosts put up another clinical performance after winning the toss and sending India into bat. While KL Rahul impressed for India with his 4th ODI hundred, it was Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme who nullified his efforts eventually.

The two teams will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.