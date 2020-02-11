Harsha Bhogle Highlights What Made India Vulnerable In The ODI Series Post Whitewash

Harsha Bhogle highlighted what led to India's downfall in the ODI series against New Zealand where they suffered a 3-0 whitewash. This was Team India's first ODI series whitewash since 1989. Meanwhile, Bhogle took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that India depends heavily on their two pillars with the bat and ball. One is skipper Virat Kohli himself while the other person is star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who had a forgettable outing in this series, by their standards.

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' then added that KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Manish Pandey were the positives while even Yuzvendra Chahal showed his value as well. The veteran commentator concluded by stating that the supporting cast of the Indian bowling line up fell short on flat decks.

India depend heavily on their two pillars. Kohli and Bumrah. By their standards, they had a quiet tour. The pluses were Rahul, Shreyas and Pandey. Chahal showed his value. But on flat decks, the support cast fell short with the ball. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2020

India whitewashed in the ODI series

New Zealand defeated India by 5 wickets to whitewash their 3-match ODI series 3-0 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The hosts put up another clinical performance after winning the toss and sending India into bat. While KL Rahul impressed for India with his 4th ODI hundred, it was Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme who nullified his efforts eventually.

The final leg of the long tour

The two teams will now collide in the first of the two-match Test series from February 21 onwards. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

