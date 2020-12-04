Jimmy Neesham Roasts Kane Williamson With Caption After Skipper's Magnum Opus Test Innings

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson employed an entertaining exhibition of stroke-play as he took off from where he left at Day 1 against West Indies. The cricketer stockpiled a majestic 251 in an innings littered with elegant drives and courageous pulls on a ‘monstrous green’ top of Hamilton’s Seddon Park. Williamson also posted his magnum opus Test performance in the process, bettering his previous-best score of 242* against Sri Lanka six New Zealand summers ago.

Jimmy Neesham comes up with hilarious caption on Twitter for skipper Williamson’s Hamilton epic

Star all-rounder Jimmy Neesham starred in New Zealand’s 2-0 triumph over West Indies in the T20I segment of their ongoing tour. The cricketer scored a rapid-pace 48* against the Kieron Pollard-led side at Eden Park to hand the Black Caps a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. He later dazzled with the ball in the second game as reigning T20 World Champions suffered their second successive defeat in as many matches.

As the NZ vs WI cricketing venture proceeds with some red-ball action, the Jimmy Neesham Twitter feed appears to be busy as he recently mocked his skipper Kane Williamson after the latter notched up his third Test double ton. The all-rounder came up with a hilarious caption, describing the captain’s no-celebration and seemingly humble routine upon scoring his 200th run.

“Sorry guys I didn’t really want to do that but it’s my job so I kinda had to.” pic.twitter.com/HvbIfuuftI — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2020

Several fans also took to the micro-blogging site to praise Kane Williamson’s Hamilton special. Their words of admiration came on the backdrop of Black Caps skippers’ heart-winning gestures for the West Indies side. On Day 1, Williamson took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and he along with the rest of his side wore black arm-bands for West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, who lost his father prior to the commencement of the match. Here is a look at some of the reactions by fans after fan-favourite Williamson registered his 22nd Test ton.

Absolutely apologetic genius... Love his humility, may God bless NZ with atleast 1 ICC trophy under his captaincy.. He is too good a man to go trophyless in cricket history... — bobby Chan (@bobby1844) December 4, 2020

The new captain "Cool" after @msdhoni.

For me,

My childhood Cricket's Gentleman was #RahulDravid.

Now, its #KaneWilliamson. — Akash Jain 🇮🇳 (@akii221b) December 4, 2020

Whether you like me or not , it doesn't matter to me , I will continue performing the way I do.#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/npyjSeFx5m — A $ H W I K K 🇮🇳 (@ImAsh045) December 4, 2020

If you are cricket follower, that too of any country .. you just can't hate this guy!

The Respect keeps on increasing for him #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/X6K55wBKxB — Vinay G (@dramaticdude_) December 4, 2020

No appreciation is an exaggeration to this man.#KaneWilliamson 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AeTASe00Va — K R (@KeerthanReddy__) December 4, 2020

NZ vs WI 1st Test: Kane Williamson 200+ score derails West Indies

New Zealand declared their first innings at 519-7. Apart from Kane Williamson’s 251, opener Tom Latham and lower-order batsman Kyle Jamieson struck crucial half-centuries for the home side. In response, West Indies reached 49-0 before stumps on Day 2, still trailing New Zealand’s total by 470 runs.

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

