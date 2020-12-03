Babar Azam Shows No Remorse For Pak COVID-19 Fiasco, Confident Of NZ Tour Happening: Watch

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday, November 24. The two nations are slated to face each other in three T20Is and two Test matches from December 18 till January 7 next year. However, as many as eight Pakistan players tested positive for coronavirus upon their arrival in New Zealand. As a result, the entire team is currently placed under strict quarantine as there is a possibility of more positive cases in the coming days.

New Zealand coronavirus cases: Babar Azam confident of NZ series despite Pakistan players COVID-19 scenario

On Thursday, December 3, Pakistan captain Babar Azam interacted with the board's official social media handles. In the video, the prolific batsman expressed confidence about their upcoming New Zealand series going ahead as planned, despite the entire Pakistan players COVID-19 fiasco.

Babar Azam added that the players are all backing and supporting each other during their isolation phase. The Pakistan captain mentioned that the entire team, including himself, cannot train as of now as they are “fully abiding” the rules of the social distancing protocols. Azam expressed hope that once their series against New Zealand kicks off, they will all forget about the safety restrictions they have been following.

However, it can be considered a surprise that Azam did not issue any apology or show any sign of remorse over his players breaching COVID-19 protocols in New Zealand, which has dented the squad to a large extent.

New Zealand coronavirus cases: Babar Azam talks about team’s current situation in NZ, watch video

We miss training but we are fully abiding by the covid protocols. I am sure once cricket resumes we will forget about the restrictions of isolation facility: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/ZqhvmLhFT1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2020

Schedule for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series

Here is a look at the entire New Zealand vs Pakistan schedule for the upcoming contests.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule for three-match T20I series:

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: December 18 at Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: December 20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: December 22 at McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 schedule for two-match Test series:

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: December 26-30 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: January 3-7 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020: First Test live updates

New Zealand are currently facing the visiting West Indies side in the first of a two-match Test series. The opening Test went underway on Thursday, December 3 at Hamilton’s Seddon Park. New Zealand ended Day 1 at 243-2 with captain Kane Williamson (97*) and Ross Taylor (31*) to resume their batting tomorrow.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 scorecard after Day 1

DAY ONE DONE here at @seddonpark and a strong effort from the top order has us in a solid position after being inserted by @windiescricket 🏏



🇳🇿 243/2 | Williamson 97* Taylor 31*



SCORECARD | https://t.co/N6jpmeAeh4#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Cfps97tRqf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2020

