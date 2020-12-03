NZ Vs WI 2020: Fans Shocked Over 'monstrously Green' Hamilton Pitch On Day 1; See Picture

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match went underway today (Thursday, December 3) at Hamilton’s Seddon Park. Earlier, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field first. While the ongoing contest marked a rare occurrence of Test match cricket this year owing to the pandemic, fans were apparently more interested in highlighting the ‘monstrously green’ Hamilton pitch on offer.

NZ vs WI 2020: A look into Hamilton pitch for New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test

A hive of activity out in the middle as the skies above start to lighten up 👍🏽



No official word on start times but stay tuned, we will play cricket this arvo! #NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/NlfYTIzpE5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2020

NZ vs WI 2020: Hamilton pitch becomes a talking point during New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test

Prior to the match, New Zealand Cricket unveiled some startling images of Seddon Park’s pitch on their social media accounts. Cricket fans were left shocked over the sheer greenery of the pitch when the covers finally came off. The deck appears to be filled with grass and looked strikingly similar to a Wimbledon court.

Fans came up with hilarious reactions to the pitch unveil, with some mocking groundsmen for forgetting to cut grass. Meanwhile, others compared the 22-yard strip to a snooker table to further mock the playing conditions. An Australian journalist also claimed that the pitch mowers were stolen from the ground, though those reports have not been verified yet. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the ‘monstrously green’ deck on offer for the ongoing New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test.

If it isnt for the wide lines and stumps you genuinely won't know where the pitch is 😂😂😂#NZvWI — Afzal Khan (@I_am_AfzalKhan) December 2, 2020

This pitch is literally like someone has ripped the baize off a snooker table and slapped it into the middle of a field. Ludicrous. #NZvWI — Michael Simpson (@Michaels051001) December 3, 2020

So, this is the pitch for the #NZvWI test. Reports the ground staff had all their mowers stolen are yet to be confirmed 😳 🚜 🐑 #cricket @BLACKCAPS @windiescricket @wwos pic.twitter.com/SOBNDFTgQv — Mathew Thompson (@MathewJThompson) December 2, 2020

Looks like the groundsmen forgot to make the pitch. They just cut the grass a bit more and put the stumps in! #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/JvXz5FBEgW — Srihari Raman (@sriharikraman) December 3, 2020

@Kendo_41 good fun batting first on that — Craig Kennedy (@ckennedy2580) December 2, 2020

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test updates

Ultimately, even the lush green top failed to unfazed New Zealand skipper and modern-day batting legend Kane Williamson as he ended Day 1 unbeaten on 97. Earlier, Tom Latham scored 86 and formed a 154-run second-wicket stand with his captain. Among West Indies bowlers, only pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel utilised the bowler-friendly conditions well as they both accounted for a wicket each.

New Zealand ended Day 1 at 243-2. They faced 78 overs in total on a rain-curtailed day. Kane Williamson will resume batting on Day 2 along with his unbeaten partner Ross Taylor (31*).

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test scorecard after Day 1

DAY ONE DONE here at @seddonpark and a strong effort from the top order has us in a solid position after being inserted by @windiescricket 🏏



🇳🇿 243/2 | Williamson 97* Taylor 31*



SCORECARD | https://t.co/N6jpmeAeh4#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Cfps97tRqf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2020

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

