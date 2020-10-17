Jimmy Neesham Trolls Punjab Teammate Glenn Maxwell For Taking Coke Bottles From The Ground

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has hilariously trolled his Punjab IPL teammate, Glenn Maxwell after their thrilling last-ball victory over Bangalore. Punjab broke their unlucky streak of close losses on Thursday after winning their match against Banglore by 8 wickets. Jimmy Neesham has been pretty outspoken on social media about life in the Dream11 IPlL 2020 bio-bubble and on his poor form in Punjab's recent games.

When you’ve been through what I’ve been through you just get a bit numb 😂 https://t.co/Vat36TDETn — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 15, 2020

Jimmy Neesham trolls Glenn Maxwell

Punjab's Jimmy Neeshman has made no secret of his boredom in the bio-bubble and his frustration at his team's continuous losses at Dream11 IPL 2020. Punjab's second game against Bangalore went down to the wire after a collapse in the death overs. Unable to shrug off the memories of their close loses at the tournament, the team faltered and took an easily winnable match to the last ball. Chasing 171, KL Rahul and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle made brilliant half-centuries to set the side up along with a 45-run contribution by Mayank Agarwal.

However, as has been their story at Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab choked. Needing just two runs off the last over, Punjab still managed to take it to take the match to the last ball. Gayle was run out on the penultimate ball, bringing in Nicholas Pooran. The West Indian held his nerve to smack the last ball for a 6 and win Punjab their second victory at Dream11 IPL 2020 - both against Bangalore.

After the victory, a picture was circulated showing Glenn Maxwell carrying about nine cans of soft drinks in his arms. Jimmy Neesham instantly grabbed the opportunity to take a dig at his teammate, writing, "When you're earning a bajillion dollars but still don't wanna pay 8 bucks for a coke from room service." Maxwell replied with his comment, writing "Stitch up" implying that he had been set up by Neesham.

Neesham's performance at Dream11 IPL 2020 so far

Neesham played his first match against Bangalore on September 24. He did not get a chance to bat and got only two overs with the ball, giving away 13 runs for no wickets. Punjab won that game by a massive 97 runs. In the next match, Neeshan took the important wicket of Rajasthan captain, Steve Smith, but got hit for 40 runs in his ten overs. Neesham got another chance in Punjab's match against Mumbai but proved to be expensive again, with 52 runs coming off his 4 overs.

