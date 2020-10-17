Robin Uthappa IPL Record: Fans React To Cricketer’s Promotion, Rajasthan Opener Hits Form

The 33rd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season got underway today at the Dubai International Stadium with Rajasthan taking on Bangalore. Prior to the match, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Interestingly, the Australian batsman dropped regular opener, Jos Buttler, down the order in favour of the struggling Robin Uthappa.

IPL news: A look into the Robin Uthappa IPL record

Robin Uthappa IPL record: Cricketer opens for Rajasthan in recent Dream11 IPL 2020

Prior to the ongoing Rajasthan vs Bangalore match, Robin Uthappa had scored just 83 runs in six Dream11 IPL 2020 innings. However, the right-handed batsman struck form immediately upon getting promoted up the order as he scored an imperial 41 off just 22 balls to provide his side with a rollicking start against Bangalore's bowlers. Moreover, during the course of his whirlwind knock, Robin Uthappa also reached a significant IPL milestone.

When Robin Uthappa scored his sixth run of the innings, he completed 4,500 runs across all IPL matches. The stylish Indian batsman now has 4,535 runs in his tally, which he has scored at an average of 28.34 with 24 half-centuries. The latest Robin Uthappa IPL record also means that the cricketer is now among the nine batsmen in the tournament’s history to scale the 4,500-run mark.

Rajasthan fans hailed captain Steve Smith’s decision of promoting Robin Uthappa up the order in place of regular opener Buttler. Several fans and followers took to their social media accounts and expressed their enthusiasm of the Rajasthan batsman returning to form in style. Here is a look at some of the reactions where fans celebrated the latest Robin Uthappa IPL record along with his explosive innings against Bangalore's new-ball bowlers.

incredible batting today Uthappa wow lets going on the same way. — Pramod KC (@kcpramod97) October 17, 2020

He's best suited as an Opener — Saurabh Jayaswal (@criccrazy100rbh) October 17, 2020

1st pic : when Robin Uthappa says he want to open then smith :

2nd pic : After 8 matches and lossing most of them now smith : pic.twitter.com/8dNTGGJGoV — RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) October 17, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa innings vs Bangalore and other Rajasthan vs Bangalore updates

At the time of publishing, the Rajasthan franchise compiled a competitive 177-6 from their allotted 20 overs. The Uthappa innings vs Bangalore was followed up by Steve Smith (57 off 36 balls) and Jos Buttler (24 off 25 balls) making their contributions with the bat. Bangalore’s pacer Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-26 from his four overs.

IPL news: Dream11 IPL 2020 updates from Rajasthan vs Bangalore game

