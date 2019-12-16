Jimmy Neesham Turns 'Love Guru' On Twitter, Gives Relationship Advice To A Fan

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. He also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. Quite recently, the cricketer took to the micro-blogging site and turned ‘love guru’ for many.

Jimmy Neesham turns ‘Love Guru’ on Twitter

On December 16, Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and cheekily mentioned why he was blocking his followers on social media. A fan randomly asked the cricketer whether he was on TikTok, to which Neesham responded in his own style. His conversation with the fans went on for quite a while as his followers went to extreme lengths to convince him to unblock them. Check out some of the tweets down below.

Love it when people DM me on Instagram asking me to unblock them on Twitter so I just block them there too 😂 🤷‍♂️ #whatdidyouexpect — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 16, 2019

When a fan jokingly tried to poke fun at Jimmy Neesham, the cricketer was up to the challenge and turned ‘Love Guru’ on the spot. Check out Neesham giving relationship advice to a fan below.

If the girl you like is blocking you you’re doing something very wrong 😬 https://t.co/T87mi4ztlt — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 16, 2019

Jimmy Neesham will also be available for the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on Thursday, December 19. The New Zealand all-rounder previously represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2014. New Zealand are currently on a tour to Australia for a three-match Test series. However, the cricketer is not a part of the Test squad. Jimmy Neesham is likely to resume his international duties for New Zealand when India tour the country in the end of January 2020 for 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

