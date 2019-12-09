Jimmy Neesham Replies To A Fan Who Asks Him To Bring Kane Williamson To Twitter

Kiwi gladiator Jimmy Neesham is a terrific cricketer on the field who is capable of making life difficult for his opponent. However, Jimmy Neesham is a whole different person on his social media handles. The 29-year-old all-rounder is well known for his hilarious antics on Twitter. He recently pulled off another stunt by responding to a fan request. New Year’s is knocking on the doors and a cricket fan recently requested Jimmy Nesham to make an interesting resolution in a Q & A session.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB For Downfall Of Pakistan Cricket, Watch His Statement Here

New Zealand: Jimmy Neessham’s new year resolution

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is another great cricketer who is considered as one of the best batsmen of the modern era. Well, it is almost 2020 and Kane Williamson still chooses to stay away from Twitter. A lot of fans want New Zealand’s captain to arrive on social media and they have already started to ask for it. In a recent Q & A session with Jimmy Neesham, a cricket fan asked him to make a New Year's resolution to bring Kane Williamson on Twitter. Take a look at the hilarious tweets.

Please make it your new year resolution to bring Kane Williamson to Twitter in 2020 — absy (@absycric) December 9, 2019

I was thinking world peace but yea sure https://t.co/RO7Y1Ww8XL — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 9, 2019

Also Read | Steve Smith Admits To Copying Kane Williamson And Reveals Nervousness Ahead Of Perth Test

New Zealand will visit their glorious neighbours Australia for three ODIs and three Tests from December 12. One of the Test matches is going to be a Day-Night encounter at New Perth Stadium.

Jimmy Neesham has played 12 Tests, 59 ODIs and 18 T20Is for New Zealand in his career. He almost won this year's World Cup for New Zealand in the finals against England. He was outstanding for the island nation in the entire tournament, and his contribution (even though in vain) in the finals will never be forgotten.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum's 2011 prophecy on Kane Williamson trumps Ricky Ponting's criticism

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Agonizingly Wonders About The Revival In Fortunes