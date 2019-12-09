Steve Smith Admits To Copying Kane Williamson And Reveals Nervousness Ahead Of Perth Test

Ahead of the upcoming Test series between Australia and New Zealand, one of the most worrying factors for the home side (Australia) is the current form of Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson. Kane Williamson is enjoying a golden run with the bat as he recently scored a match-saving Day 5 century against England. The stylish right-hander also top-scored for New Zealand during the country’s previous Test visit to Australia in 2015-16 with 428 runs.

Steve Smith admits to copying Kane Williamson

A prolific run-getter himself, Steve Smith recently admitted to mimicking the batting style of the New Zealand captain. While speaking with an Australian daily, Steve Smith talked about the prospects of the upcoming series while praising Kane Williamson for his run-scoring spree. Smith said that Williamson’s ability to play with soft hands and gliding the ball down to third man are something the Australian has integrated into his own style. Steve Smith was also hopeful that the home side would find a way to keep Williamson quiet during the series by not letting him score any runs.

According to the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen, both Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are ranked second and third respectively. Steve Smith held the No. 1 position for a while before being leapfrogged by Indian captain Virat Kohli in the latest charts. Only five rating points separate the top two batsmen while Kane Williamson is third with 877 points.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will now lead New Zealand in the upcoming Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series in Australia. New Zealand are scheduled to play three Test matches over the course of a month-long tour in the country. The three Test matches will form a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. The first game will be a Day-Night encounter and will be played at the Perth Stadium.

All You Need To Know: Get all the broadcast details, the latest player news as well as information about special twilight tickets for the Perth Test starting on Thursday https://t.co/xj7c5TMY46 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ksoojLcyQb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2019

