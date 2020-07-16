JKP Vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Jonkoping will take on Kristianstad in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 16 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction, JKP vs KSS Dream11 team and JKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks.

JKP vs KSS match preview

Both the teams are suffering from an indifferent run of form in the tournament. JKP have won one match and had two washouts, KSS are on the verge of elimination having won just one match from four. JKP will be favourites to win this match.

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: JKP vs KSS Dream11 team

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: JKP vs KSS Dream11 team: JKP squad

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: JKP vs KSS Dream11 team: KSS squad

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Khan

JKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks

R Khan

I Wafa

N Batcha

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: JKP vs KSS Dream11 team playing XI

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: JKP vs KSS Dream11 team, JKP playing XI

B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, M Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction: JKP vs KSS Dream11 team, KSS playing XI

N Musleh, B Khan, W Musleh, N Zargul, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, F Khawri, H Shinwari, K Jan and A Shinwari

JKP vs KSS Dream11 team

JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction

As per our JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction, JKP are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction, JKP vs KSS Dream11 top picks and JKP vs KSS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JKP vs KSS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)