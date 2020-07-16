ALM Vs LKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Quick links:
Almhult CC will clash against Linkoping CC in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 16 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction, ALM vs LKP Dream11 team and ALM vs LKP Dream11 top picks.
ALM is yet to taste a win in the tournament losing all their matches in the tournament, While LKP has won all their matches in the tournament so far and will be favourites to win the match
Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan
Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique
Here's our ALM vs LKP Dream11 top picks for theALM vs LKP Dream11 match
S Sahak. M Moeez, A Meer
D Adhikari, V Palwankar, R Ganju, S Sahak, A Tahir, J Khan, I Sabawoon, Z Qarebullah, I Singh, A Shah and A Meer
A Zafar, U Chaudary, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Shaik, A Hussain, A Arora, B Farooq and M Ghulami
As per our ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction, LKP will be favourites to win the match.