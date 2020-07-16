ALM Vs LKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Almhult CC will clash against Linkoping CC in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 16 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction, ALM vs LKP Dream11 team and ALM vs LKP Dream11 top picks.

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs LKP Dream11 team

ALM is yet to taste a win in the tournament losing all their matches in the tournament, While LKP has won all their matches in the tournament so far and will be favourites to win the match

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs LKP Dream11 team: ALM

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs LKP Dream11 team: LKP

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

ALM vs LKP Dream11 top picks

Here's our ALM vs LKP Dream11 top picks for theALM vs LKP Dream11 match

S Sahak. M Moeez, A Meer

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs LKP playing XI

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs LKP playing XI: ALM

D Adhikari, V Palwankar, R Ganju, S Sahak, A Tahir, J Khan, I Sabawoon, Z Qarebullah, I Singh, A Shah and A Meer

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction: ALM vs LKP playing XI: LKP

A Zafar, U Chaudary, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Shaik, A Hussain, A Arora, B Farooq and M Ghulami

ALM vs LKP Dream11 team

ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction

As per our ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction, LKP will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction, ALM vs LKP Dream11 top picks and ALM vs LKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALM vs LKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)