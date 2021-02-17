Joe Root Apologises To Moeen Ali For Misleading Comments During Press Conference

England Test skipper Joe Root has apologised to Moeen Ali for his comments made during a press conference after the visitors stumbled to a 317-run defeat against India in the second Test that was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

England's squad was named for the third and fourth Test after the result of the second Test, and it was revealed that the veteran all-rounder will head back home. However, in a press conference after the conclusion of the Test, Root ended up saying that the all-rounder chose to go back home with two Tests still remaining against India.

"Moeen has chosen to go home. It's obviously been a very tricky tour for him. As mentioned at the start, if players feel like they need to get out of the bubble, then that's been an option. With Moeen it wasn't more asking if he wanted to stay, it was a decision he had chosen," Root had said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Joe Root apologises to Moeen Ali

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Moeen was always slated to return home after the first two Tests against India and this is all a part of ECB's rotation policy. This rotation policy has already seen Buttler going back home after the first Test. Jonny Bairstow also missed the first two Tests against India as per the rotation policy. Root's comments caused quite a stir on social media, in which fans started to criticise Moeen for heading back home with the Test series hanging in the balance.

Seeing how his comments were received, Root went up to Moeen in the team hotel and he offered his apology. Moeen has also accepted this apology rendered by Root and he will be heading back home on a good note, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Moeen Ali's performance in the second Test match

The southpaw managed to register eight scalps and also scored 43 in the second innings. Batting at number nine, Ali was the top-scorer for the visitors in their second innings where they were bundled out for just 164 chasing a mammoth target of 481.

Third Test to be a pink-ball affair

The third Test match will be played under lights with the pink-ball. This will be the second time that India will be hosting the pink-ball Test match and third overall. Their first Day-Night Test was against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019 where they had registered a comprehensive win.

However, the Men In Blue's second Test match under lights which was also their first one overseas turned out to be a forgettable one as they tasted bitter defeat at the hands of Australia in December 2020 where Virat Kohli & Co. ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

(With ANI Inputs)

