Aakash Chopra Reckons Glenn Maxwell Will Be The 'most Expensive Buy' In IPL Mini-auction

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra reckons that Glenn Maxwell will be the most expensive cricketer in the upcoming mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

The 2015 World Cup winner who was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping INR 10.75 Crore in the IPL 2020 Auctions failed to make an impact with his cricketing skills. More importantly, the Aussie power-hitter failed to hit even a single six in the competition. Maxwell was one of the players who was released by the 2014 IPL finalists ahead of IPL 2021 Auctions.

'The most expensive buy': Aakash Chopra

"I feel that Glenn Maxwell, yes, Glenn Maxwell, once again, will be the most expensive buy in this mini-auction. It might be mini for a lot of people, but it will be max for Maxwell," said Chopra while speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected- Auction Special.

A forgettable IPL 2020 for Glenn Maxwell

The Victoria cricketer did not provide much stability in the middle-order as he could only manage 108 runs in the 13 matches that he had got to feature in for Punjab in the previous edition of the marquee tournament.

While the 'Big Show' failed to make his bat do the talking, he could not make amends with the ball in hand as well. With his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise. As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crores (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul (INR 11 crores).

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, the Punjab franchise also decided to part ways with a few of their overseas recruits including the likes of New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, West Indies frontline pacer Sheldon Cottrell and, Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The IPL 2021 Auctions

The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai. The event will be organised on Thursday, February 18 from 1500 hrs IST The live telecast of the auction will commence from 1400hrs IST on the Star Sports Network.

