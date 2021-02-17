BCCI Announces Squad For The Final Two Tests Against England As Umesh Yadav Returns

Team India have announced the squad for the remaining two Test matches against England. This has been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj. — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2021

After suffering a humiliating 227-run loss in the series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last week, a determined Indian team staged a remarkable comeback in the second Test match at the same venue to hand a mammoth 317-run defeat to the visitors to level the four-match series 1-1.

The Men In Blue will now be hoping to win the next two Tests and thereby, earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

BCCI's strategies for the final two Tests

Senior pacer Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment. Yadav will be replacing Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Vidharba speedster was ruled out of the final two Tests against Australia Down Under after suffering a calf muscle injury while bowling in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the contest and could take no further part in the series.

Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.#INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Committee also picked five net bowlers and two players as standbys. Pacers Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan as well as Sandeep Warrier, and the spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham, and, Saurabh Kumar has been roped in as the net bowlers whereas, wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat, and leggie Rahul Chahar have been selected as Standby players.

The Committee also picked five net bowlers and two players as standbys.



Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar



Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.#INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2021

At the same time, the likes of Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, Gujarat batsman Priyank Panchal, and, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (who was in Team India's playing XI for the 1st Test) have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.#INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2021

Third Test to be a pink-ball affair

The third Test match will be played under lights with the pink-ball. This will be the second time that India will be hosting the pink-ball Test match and third overall. Their first Day-Night Test was against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019 where they had registered a comprehensive win.

However, the Men In Blue's second Test match under lights which was also their first one overseas turned out to be a forgettable one as they tasted bitter defeat at the hands of Australia in December 2020 where Virat Kohli & Co. ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

