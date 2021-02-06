Joe Root Breaks Two 100th Test Records Owned By Sachin Tendulkar And Inzamam-ul-Haq

England skipper Joe Root is on a roll. After producing stunning performances in Sri Lanka recently where he smashed a double century and followed it up by a daddy hundred, Root is back at it as he smashed another scintillating double ton on Day 2 of the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai.

Joe Root surpasses batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam-ul-Haq

The right-hander has broken and created a plethora of records en route his double ton. Root has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in his runs tally after 100 Tests. While Tendulkar had scored 8,405 runs after his 100 games in the longest format of the game, which was the most by any batsman since 2002, Root has scored 8,458 of them at the time of writing this article and remained unbeaten, which means he will add more to his tally.

The England captain also became the second batsman after former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq to cross the 150+ mark in 100th Test. Inzamam had made 184 in his 100th Test against India in Bangalore in 2005. Remarkably, Root moved past Inzamam and went on to score a double ton and became the first player in the world to do so in their 100th Test.

Moreover, Root became the first player in the sport's history to score tons in his 98th, 99th and 100th Tests. No other player has ever managed to achieve the feat. The 30-year old also became the eighth non-Asian batsman to score three hundreds in three consecutive games in Asia.

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, after finishing Day 1 on a high with their scoreboard reading 263/3, England kicked off the proceeding on Day 2 on a similar note. At the time of publishing this report, England were at 475-5 with Joe Root batting on 218 with keeper Jos Buttler being new to the crease. The Indian bowlers have looked hapless against England's determined batting and they will hope for some kind of miracle to restrict England below 550. On the other hand, England batters will look to score big as batting here on Day 4 and 5 of the match will be extremely difficult.

