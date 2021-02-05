Joe Root Replicates Stunning Brian Lara Feat After Scoring Landmark Ton In 100th Test

England captain Joe Root took charge of their batting line-up after Indian bowlers took wickets in succession just before Lunch on Day 1. Arriving at the crease at 63-2, the English skipper launched a counter-attacking mode of strokeplay en route to notching up his 20th Test century. Remarkably, the cricketer is also playing the 100th Test of his career, thus becoming only the 15th player from his country to do so.

ECB chronicles Joe Root 100th Test journey

Also Read | Virat Kohli's 235 That Decimated England At Wankhede In 2016 Test Series: WATCH

India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root 100th Test celebrated with a momentous ton

At stumps on Day 1, Joe Root reached an unbeaten 128 from 197 balls. His innings was laced with 14 glittering boundaries and a six off R Ashwin towards the closing stages of play. Root formed a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley, who himself scored 87 runs before losing his wicket in the final over of the day.

Interestingly, Root’s unbeaten ton in Chennai is now his third in succession in Test cricket. In January, the right-handed batsman posted scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka at Galle. All three of Root’s latest centuries have also come while playing in Asia, thus becoming only the eighth non-Asian cricketer in the world to do so.

Joe Root has now joined an elite list of former cricketers Brian Lara, Sir Alastair Cook, Hashim Amla, and co-incidentally, current England batting coach Jacques Kallis who previously registered three tons in succession in Asia during their respective playing careers. Other players to have achieved the same were Ken Barrington, Sir Garfield Sobers and Everton Weekes.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Predicts Big Way England Can Put India Into Chaos Thanks To Ajinkya Rahane

India vs England 1st Test updates

It's Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st @Paytm #INDvENG Test!



1⃣2⃣8⃣* for Joe Root

8⃣7⃣ for Dominic Sibley

2⃣ wickets for @Jaspritbumrah93



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/VJF6Q6jMis pic.twitter.com/25qD0TK6aj — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | India Vs England: How James Anderson Matches Up To Glenn McGrath And Dale Steyn In Asia

Also Read | Andre Fletcher Reveals How One Brian Lara Phone Call Turned His BBL 10 Fortunes Around

Image source: ECB Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.