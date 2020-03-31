Joe Root Calls For Discussions With ECB, PCA Amidst 'pay Cut' Reports

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world seemingly out of nowhere and most businesses have been brought to standstill. Cricket, like most other sports, is currently standing still too and the resulting changes in the calendar can potentially bring a lot of losses to cricket boards around the world. While the BCCI will be immediately concerned about the IPL, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be worried about its upcoming cricketing summer which it stands to potentially lose.

Player discussions to be held by the ECB over paycuts soon

According to a report by a leading British publication, the ECB is being expected to have a meeting with the players over any potential pay cuts that the players can receive. The ECB has already announced that there will be no cricket in the country till May 28 and further competitions will be suject to the trends shown by the coronavirus pandemic. Reports are now emerging that England cricket players may face pay cuts up to £200,000 (approximately ₹1.86 crore).

The report further stated the views of England cricket's Test skipper Joe Root on receiving pay cuts. Root is currently reported to net more than £1,000,000 (approximately ₹9.31 crore) per year through his England cricket contract. When asked about any pay cuts he might receive, Root predicted that there should be a discussion over the matter soon. The red ball captain added that final discussions and decisions would be taken after the ECB has a conversation with the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

Tough times for ECB amidst UK lockdown?

The UK lockdown is threatening the upcoming cricketing summer that was supposed to be underway for the ECB. This summer would have England hosting the Windies and Pakistan along with the T20 Blast competition. England's new format 'The Hundred', which was set to feature some of cricket's biggest stars, was also supposed to debut in July. The losses that the board may face may make it hard for them to sustain their widely developed country circuit.

