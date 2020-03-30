Joe Root Turns Guitarist To Keep Himself Engaged During Covid-19 Lockdown; Watch

English Test skipper Joe Root is one of the 'Fab 4' batsmen in modern-day cricket which includes the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Australian megastar Steve Smith. While Root is known for his excellent batting skills, the England Test skipper decided to take his experiment to the next level as he turned guitarist. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events including cricket have either been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 fear.

Joe Root turns guitarist

Root, who like other cricketers and sportspersons is also quarantined at home decided to keep himself engaged by turning guitarist.

"Ready to ridicule myself all for you guys. So, here you go. Hi guys, quick message from me. Just want to say hope you are all staying very safe, staying inside, looking after yourselves keeping yourselves active. One thing I try and do to keep my mind off things and to distract myself, keep myself busy, try and learn to play the guitar. I am very much a beginner but ready to ridicule myself all for you guys. So, here you go", said Joe Root in a video that was posted by England Cricket after which he started playing guitar.

Sachin Tendulkar: The only player in Swann's playing XI

Meanwhile, Root's former English team-mate and veteran spinner Graeme Swann picked cricketing legend and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in his playing XI.

It so happened that the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) had asked the passionate cricket fans if they were to pick a team that they would watch for the rest of their lives, then what was it going to be? and while the fans came forward with their playing XI, even the former English spinner participated in the contest as well as he made a team which included the likes of former English cricketer Colin Milburn, late New Zealand skipper Martin Crowe, Australian great Sir Donald Bradman, his countryman Mark Waugh, legendary English all-rounder Sir Ian Botham, Alan Knott, Aussie spin legend Shane Warne, Harold Larwood, Pakistani pace legend Wasim Akram and veteran English pacer James Anderson.

1.Milburn

2.Crowe

3.Bradman

4.Mark Waugh

5.Tendulkar

6.Botham

7.Knott

8.Warne

9.Larwood

10.Akram

11.Anderson — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2020

