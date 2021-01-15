Washington Sundar Joins THIS Elite Club Led By Sachin Tendulkar After Steve Smith Wicket

Washington Sundar made his Test debut on Friday, December 15 against Australia at the Gabba. The lanky off-spinner from Chennai was favoured over Ravichandran Ashwin, another lanky off-spinner from Chennai. The latter of the two batted through severe back pain at the SCG before adding to India’s nightmare campaign in Australia which has seen several player injuries already.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Washington Sundar gets Steve Smith

Also Read | Steve Smith Called 'childish And Idiotic' By English Pundit David Lloyd After SCG Test

India vs Australia 4th Test: Washington Sundar, Sachin Tendulkar form an elite Indian club

Washington Sundar made his Test debut at the age of 21 years and 102 days. By dismissing World No.1 batsman Steve Smith, he claimed his maiden Test wicket. By doing so, Sundar became the third youngest Indian spinner to take a Test wicket in Australia after former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Sachin Tendulkar picked up his first Test wicket in Australia during his first-ever trip Down Under in the summer of 1991-92, which was of former Australian pacer Merv Hughes in Sydney. At the time, the ‘Master Blaster’ was just 18 years and 253 days old. Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took his first wicket in Australia at the age of 19 years and 360 days.

Youngest Indian Spinner to Pick a Test Wicket in Australia



Sachin Tendulkar - 18yr 253d

Sivaramakrishnan - 19yr 360d

Washington Sundar - 21yr 102d*#INDvsAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) January 15, 2021

Also Read | 4th Test: Bumrah, Ashwin Out As Australia Win Toss And Elect To Bat Against India

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

Australia scored 274-5 in 87 overs before stumps on Day 1. Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fifth Test ton and his first against India by scoring 108 from 204 balls. Steve Smith (36) and Matthew Wade (45) also provided valuable contributions with the bat. Cameron Green (28*) and captain Tim Paine (38*) will resume Australia’s innings on Day 2.

Washington Sundar’s fellow debutant T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. He finished the day with figures of 2-63 and Sundar bowled 22 overs to pick 1-63. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were also among the wickets for Team India. Here is a look at the highlights from Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test.

Also Read | R Ashwin Credits THIS Ex-IPL Teammate As Inspiration For SCG Heroics Against Australia

India vs Australia live streaming details

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Trolls Tim Paine In EPIC Fashion After Fan Lauds Ex-India Opener's Humour

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.