Joe Root Family: England Captain Welcomes Baby Girl Into Family Ahead Of Eng Vs WI Test

England Test captain Joe Root recently confirmed the birth of his second child with his wife Carrie Cotterell. The high-profile batsman welcomed his newborn daughter by taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, July 8. Last week, Joe Root decided to skip the opening England vs West Indies Test match in order to be present at the birth of his child.

On Instagram, Joe Root shared an adorable picture of his baby resting on his left arm. In the caption, the cricketer wrote “good luck” to the England cricket team for their Test challenge against West Indies at Rose Bowl, Southampton. He added that the entire Joe Root family “will be watching and supporting them all the way!”.

The first Joe Root child was born on January 7, 2017 when his wife gave birth to their son Alfred William Root. His 3-year-old son can also be seen in the new Joe Root baby picture shared by the cricketer.

On Wednesday, July 8, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England Cricket also took to their social media accounts to congratulate Joe Root family on the arrival of their newborn daughter.

Huge congratulations for our Test captain @root66 and his wife, Carrie, on the birth of their second child! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/om3QgNVIu8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 8, 2020

Joe Root and his newly-born daughter are all set to cheer for England against the Windies 👶



Congratulations to the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 skipper!#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/56aPiMQfjh — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the live proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would additionally be available on Sony LIV and Airtel TV. The England vs West Indies opening Test began after a long rain-affected delay despite its 3:30 PM IST original commencing time. At the time of publishing, the home side lost their opening batsman Dom Sibley for a duck to leave England reeling at 1-1 in three overs.

