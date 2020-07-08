England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Test Match In South Africa?

England and West Indies are all set to kickstart the international cricket season with three-match Test series starting Wednesday, July 8 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton. Here is all the details about the ENG vs WI live streaming, ENG vs WI live in South Africa, ENG vs WI match details and where to catch the ENG vs WI live scores.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies 1st Test preview

After a break of 117 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England and West Indies will be taking the field for the historic Test series which will be played in a bio-secure environment. During the course of the match, players will maintain social distancing with no handshakes and regular sanitization processes that will replace the conventional atmosphere in which cricket was played earlier. Both teams have strictly adhered to the protocols set by the ECB to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eng vs WI live streaming: ENG vs WI live in South Africa

Fans can enjoy the ENG vs WI live in South Africa on the SuperSport channel. Coming to ENG vs WI live streaming, fans can enjoy the ENG vs WI live match in South Africa by log onto SuperSport's digital platforms at 12:30 PM GMT for ENG vs WI live streaming, according to CricketZine. For live scores related to Eng vs WI match, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates

Now that we have given you details about ENG vs WI live in South Africa and Eng vs WI live streaming, let's take a look at Eng vs WI live match squads

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates: ENG

Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies squad updates: WI

Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies playing XI

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies playing XI: ENG

Ben Stokes(Captain), Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

Eng vs WI match: England vs West Indies playing XI: WI

Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph

