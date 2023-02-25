Joe Root Matches Don Bradman's Tally Of Tons In Test Cricket As England Gain Edge Over NZ

Joe Root made yet another 100 in Test cricket, as England tightens its grip over the second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve. Root, who on day 1 of the Test recorded his 29th Test century has in the process equalled the hundreds tally of Sir Donald Bradman. Root scored 153 not out in the first innings.

England's dominant display in the New Zealand tour continues as the side has again put a solid score on the board in the first innings. Reeling at 21/3, the partnership of Harry brook and Joe Root first took the momentum away from New Zealand on day 1 and then did not stop before crossing the 300-run partnership. Both Root and Brook scored remarkable tons and ironically both made their way into the record books. With his 176-ball 186, Brook surpassed the 800-run mark in Test cricket after just 9 innings, breaking a 30-year-old record held by Vinod Kambli of scoring the most runs after 9 innings. Root on the other hand also scored the Bazball-influenced hundred and got to the tally of 29 hundred in Tests. This hundred got him in a parallel position with Don Bradman, who finished his career at this mark.

Upon reaching the 29th hundred run mark Root was congratulated by the cricket fraternity on social media. Here are a few of the reactions.

Joe Root brings up his 29th Test century 🙌



Watch #NZvENG live on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/pOR4SgydLm — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2023

Rooty finishes on 1️⃣5️⃣3️⃣*



An incredible innings 🔥



One for the future this Joe Root lad 👀



Congratulations @root66 👏 #YorkshireFamily pic.twitter.com/NdJC28sTKW — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 24, 2023

Joe Root has been hailed for "parking his ego" as he notched his 29th Test match hundred against New Zealand, drawing him level with the legendary Sir Don Bradman. pic.twitter.com/GqGcTYb6ds — RajBhaduriAviator (@RajBhads90) February 24, 2023

England vs New Zealand: 2nd Test

Courtesy of the monumental centuries by Brook and Root, England amassed a total of 435 after just 87.1 overs, declaring after losing 8 wickets. In reply, New Zealand could not get going and lost wickets upfront. Having scored 138 and lost 8 wickets in total, at this stage, the Kiwi side is facing the threat of a huge trail in the first innings. However, the rain gods could play a part in the match as already delays have taken place because of water droplets coming down from above. Though, so much time is still left in the match.