Former England captain Michael Vaughan showered praises on rising star Harry Brook following his mammoth innings against New Zealand in the second Test. The 24-year-old has hit an unbeaten 184 as England seizes control in Wellington. Brook has been in the limelight as the youngster has shown some enormous potential in his brief career so far.

Michael Vaughan gets a reality check on social media after Harry Brook comparison

Vaughan took to the microblogging site Twitter to shower praises on the youngster as he feels Joe Root could pass the mantle to Harry Brook in the coming years. He tweeted, "For the last 10 yrs all kids have wanted to Bat and be like Joe Root .. For the next 10 yrs they will all want to Bat like Harry Brook .. #NZvENG."

For the last 10 yrs all kids have wanted to Bat and be like Joe Root .. For the next 10 yrs they will all want to Bat like Harry Brook .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2023

Social media soon exploded as people are seen judging the former England opener's opinion under the scanner.

Waiting for Harry brook to play Ashwin & Jadeja on Indian pitches !! — brutal_pk (@KanjaniPradeep1) February 24, 2023

Vinod Kambli started this well and we all saw where that went. Let’s not put too much pressure on him. The future of the big teams is Green, Gill, Brook etc — Kam 🏎 (@KP07_) February 24, 2023

Na..

Harry should still prove on Indian pitches,if he can play spin better or noton other hand Root is proven batter and plays well on spin pitches — Hector (@HECTORS_TroY) February 24, 2023

wow, few games and Brook is above Root.... another couple of games, above Bradman then 😅

Its a long way to go to compare fab 4 with anyone else.... — Narayanan (@Narayan22538287) February 24, 2023