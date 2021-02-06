Joe Root Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve Test Cricket First After Chennai Century

England captain Joe Root is arguably in the form of his life. The Englishman recently produced staggering performances in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka where he scored one double century (228) in the first match and followed it up with another daddy hundred (186) in the second. Root has carried the same form in the series vs India that got underway on Friday.

Joe Root creates world record with blistering hundred in 100th Test

The 30-year-old smashed yet another magnificent century on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test to put his side in the driver's seat. The century is all the more special as the ongoing game is the Joe Root 100th Test occasion. In fact, Root became the first player in the sport's history to score tons in his 98th, 99th and 100th Tests. No other player has ever managed to achieve the feat. Root also became the eighth non-Asian batsman to score three hundreds in three consecutive games in Asia.

Here are the highlights of Joe Root 100th Test century

Meanwhile, after finishing Day 1 on a high with their scoreboard reading 263/3, England kicked off the proceeding on Day 2 on a similar note. At Lunch on Day 2, England's scoreboard read 355/3 with Joe Root batting on 156 and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 63. The Indian bowlers have looked hapless against England's determined batting and they will hope for some kind of miracle to restrict England below 500. On the other hand, England batters will look to score big as batting here on Day 4 and 5 of the match will be extremely difficult.

Root vs Kohli in Test match cricket

The Root vs Kohli matchup is expected to be the highlight of the series. While both the players are deemed as modern-day greats, it remains to be seen who out of the two comes out on top after the four-match series. Ahead of the India vs 1st Test, Root had scored 8,249 runs in the longer format with 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries at an average of 49.4. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has featured in 87 Test matches and has amassed 7,318 runs in the longer format. The Indian captain has scored 27 centuries and 23 fifties in red-ball cricket. Moreover, he also has an average of 53.4 when compared to Joe Root.

