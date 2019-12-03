Joe Root Calls This Joe Denly's Comical Dropped Catch As 'one-off Goober', Watch Here

English top-order batsman Joe Denly's comical dropped catch took social media by storm on Tuesday. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was batting on 62 when he misread a delivery by England pacer Jofra Archer and checked his shot, only to find the hands of Joe Denly at midwicket. Denly, however, ended up dropping a simple catch and gave Williamson a massive reprieve.

Joe Root reacts to the dropped catch

England captain Joe Root said in the post-match press conference that it would be an overstatement to claim that Denly's catch cost England the match. However, Root also felt that had the catch been taken, it had the ability to spark a dramatic New Zealand collapse. Williamson was batting on 62 on the final day of second New Zealand vs England Test and Jofra Archer altered his action on the third ball of the 49th over. His alternate action had the NZ captain confused and Williamson checked his shot, finding Joe Denly inside the circle. The catch looked so simple that Archer already ran off celebrating, only to turn around and find out that his teammate had dropped the catch. The players laughed at their misfortune as Denly contemplated what went wrong.

Worst drop ever? 😱🤔



Joe Denly dropped an absolute sitter in second #NZvENG Test - in a moment that needs to be seen to be believed... 👀@Markbutcher72: "I don't know how you can drop this, it's virtually impossible!" — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 3, 2019

Williamson made the most of this opportunity and batted along with Ross Taylor as both scored hundreds and helped NZ draw the rain stricken match. NZ took the series home 1-0. In the post-match press conference, England skipper Joe Root was asked about this goof-up by Denly.

Root explained how Denly's mistake hit the team badly on a pitch where they had a hard time creating chances. He called it a 'one-off goober' and sarcastically implied that Denly would not hear the end of it for a long while. Cricket fans were also hard at work and were very quick to come up with some sarcastic tweet to mock Denly's surprising drop

To be completely fair to Joe Denly ... the earth was spinning quite fast at the time. #dropped #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/O010ruOh2A — PHILIP BROWN (@dudleyplatypus) December 2, 2019

