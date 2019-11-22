NZ Vs ENG: Kane Williamson Has A Worse DRS Record In Test Cricket Than Virat Kohli

While Virat Kohli continues to break records in Test Cricket, there’s one record he doesn’t hold and would not ever want to claim. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson leapfrogged the Indian skipper because he has the lowest success rate in Decision Review System (DRS) appeals. The Kiwi skipper has a success rate of only 12.2% while using the DRS.

Also Read: Ind Vs Ban: When Sachin Tendulkar Made Nostalgic Eden Gardens Chant 'Sachin Sachin'

NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson has the worst record in DRS appeals, not Virat Kohli

According to the BBC, Kane Williamson has taken 57 reviews in Test cricket, winning only 7 of those. England skipper Joe Root is the most successful when it comes to taking reviews. Root has a success rate of 29% in reviews taken. Kane Williamson returned to Test cricket after a hip injury, leading New Zealand in the Test against England. Williamson did not have much luck with reviews in the first Test against England. He failed to review a Trent Boult appeal which could have been overturned.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes The Fastest To 5000 Test Runs As Captain

Doesn't get much closer than THAT! We review a Boult LBW shout and just miss out!



Tune in on @skysportnz if you're near a telly OR download the NZC App for LIVE SCORING 📲#NZvENG #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/fQczSbprf2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 21, 2019

Also Read: Kane Williamson Falls As England Remove New Zealand Top Order

NZ vs ENG: England on top after Sam Curran's strikes

New Zealand took on England in the first Test at the Mount Maunganui. England batting first, were dismissed for 353. Ben Stokes, Joe Denly and Rory Burns all scored half-centuries. Stokes top-scored with 91 and was dismissed by Tim Southee who picked up 4 wickets. New Zealand in reply are 144/4 at Stumps on Day 2. Kane Williamson scored a half-century but was dismissed soon after by Sam Curran. Wicketkeeper BJ Watling and Henry Nicholls are at the crease and will look to build a partnership to get back in the game.

Also Read: Review Blunders Haunt New Zealand Against England