David Warner's Wife Remembers Mahatma Gandhi After The Cricketer's Marathon 335*

Australian opener David Warner hit his maiden triple hundred in Tests at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan on Saturday, November 30. The last Australian to score a triple ton was former captain Michael Clarke, who hit 329* against India in January 2012. Warner's score is the highest individual score at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing Don Bradman's 299. Warner went past Bradman and Mark Taylor's individual scores to become the second on the list of highest individual Test scores by an Australian when he scored an unbeaten 335. Matthew Hayden's 380 vs Zimbabwe remains the highest score by an Australian in Tests.

While his marathon knock drew a lot of comparisons from the game’s legends, his wife Candice on Sunday quoted India's 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi while paying a tribute to her husband's stunning knock. She took to Twitter after Australia declared the first Innings at 589/3 with Warner still going strong, as she wrote: 'Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi)It’s not important what other people believe about you. It’s only important what you believe about yourself. @davidwarner31 #335notout.'

Here's a look at Candice's Tweet

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from a indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi) It’s not important what other people believe about you. It’s only important what you believe about yourself. @davidwarner31 #335notout pic.twitter.com/Vlg9NVktj0 — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) November 30, 2019

David Warner isn’t renowned as someone who believes in patiently staying at the crease for too long and valuing his wicket as he has predominantly been an aggressive batsman. But his maiden triple hundred seems to be a testament to his changed belief and truly living up to his previous nickname of 'The Reverend'. Warner himself had admitted that he lacked patience when he replied to a fan on Twitter 4 years ago.

In 2015, a Twitter user had asked the southpaw to "please get a triple century in test cricket" to which Warner had famously replied by saying: "Have you seen my patience haha." Meanwhile, the Aussies wrapped up Pakistan’s first innings at 302 with Mitchell Starc being the chief predator with figures of 6/66. After Australia enforced the follow-on, Pakistan were 201/5 at the time of writing this article.

Have you seen my patience haha. https://t.co/Slaxb9QL9S — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 23, 2015

