Andre Fletcher Reveals How One Brian Lara Phone Call Turned His BBL 10 Fortunes Around

From consistently making scores under 20 to blasting off a power-packed 89* off 49, Grenadian cricketer Andre Fletcher explained how just one call made the difference as he took the field for the Melbourne Stars. Considering the run he has had at the BBL 2021 so far, it is a surprise that Fletcher managed to hold on to his position in the star-studded Melbourne Star outfit at all. However, the team management's belief paid off as the 33-year old guided them to an important victory last Friday.

The phone call that spurred Andre Fletcher to his 89*

Trying to weather some terrible form and low on confidence, West Indies cricketer Andre Fletcher got the call of his life a few days out of his masterful 89* game against the Strikers. That call was from none other than the West Indian legend, Brian Lara. Currently in Australia as a part of the 7cricket commentary team, Brian Lara proved once again, that he is not just a legend on the field, but off it too. Talking about what went down in the call, Fletcher said:

"He called me and I was surprised, to be honest. He was telling me that, looking from the outside, I've been striking the ball cleanly and he just told me to give myself that opportunity. Giving myself that chance and playing each ball on its merits.. That's what I did today"

Fletcher also expressed his adoration for the gesture, saying "I've met him [Brian Lara] before. He's a great guy. I told him over the phone, after what he told me I was like, 'So Brian, now I understand the reason you were so great'" adding that the GOAT had asked him to feel free to call him up anytime he needed some advice. Stars captain, Glenn Maxwell's long embrace and praise were just a small portion of the adulation Fletcher has received over the past week.

However, he has revealed that despite being a huge part of the reason the Stars' playoffs hopes are still alive, he may not be able to help see the team through to the BBL 2021 finals. "I signed a T10 deal a few weeks before the BBL so I'll have a think about it, speak to my agent and hear what he says," said Fletcher, who has signed on with the Bangla Tigers for the Abu Dhabi T10 League starting on January 28. The Stars' last league stage game is on January 26.

Melbourne Stars BBL 2021

The Stars have already lost Pakistan's Haris Rauf (national duties) and Ben Dunk (Abu Dhabi T10). They are in 3rd place on the BBL points table with 23 points, with a net run rate of 0.244 and 2 games left. Considering the crowding in the table, they will want to win both games with huge margins to secure a place in the playoffs.

