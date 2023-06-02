Joe Root Scripts History In Test Cricket, Becomes 11th Man To Join Elite List

Joe Root, the standout batsman for England, continued to display his remarkable form by hitting a masterfully constructed fifty in the One-Off Test against Ireland at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday. With this half-century, he scored his 58th Test half-century and exceeded the 11,000 run mark in Test cricket. Root surpassed the milestone on day two of the four-day test when he reached 52 before tea. He is the 11th batter in history to score as many runs in whites. Sachin Tendulkar is the all-time leader with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests.

Root’s innings consisted of 56 runs off 59 balls and featured four boundaries and a six. Coming in after a great inning from Ben Duckett, Root adopted an aggressive approach from the start. The batsman reached his record 58th fifty in just 55 deliveries.

What record has Joe Root made in Test Cricket?

Joe Root formed a crucial 146-run partnership with Ollie Pope before being dismissed by Andy McBrine. Root also became the quickest Englishman to reach 11,000 Test runs, accomplishing the feat in 238 innings. He surpassed the previous record held by Alastair Cook, who achieved it in 252 innings. Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka holds the overall record, achieving the landmark in 208 innings.

Joe Root in Test Cricket:

•Matches - 130

•Innings - 238

•Runs - 11,004

•Average - 50.46

•Hundreds - 29

•Fifties - 58

•Double hundreds - 5

•150+ scores - 14

In addition, Root currently holds the highest run tally in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, where he amassed 1,971 runs in 23 matches at an average of over 52. This includes eight centuries and six fifties. Usman Khawaja of Australia is second on the list with 1,608 runs.

With a remarkable career spanning 130 Test matches, Root has amassed 11,004 runs at an impressive average of 50.47. He is the second-highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket, trailing only Alastair Cook, who has scored 12,472 runs. Root also surpassed former Australian captain Steve Waugh's Test run tally of 10,927 during his innings.

Root's performance against Ireland not only helped him reach 11,000 runs but also made him the Englishman with the most Test fifties, breaking Cook's record of 57 fifties.