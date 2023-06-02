Ex-Test Cricketer Credits MS Dhoni On Driving CSK To Victory While Batting Knee Discomfort

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who was known for his spin balls, has appreciated Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for helping the team win its fifth title in the Indian Premier League. It was the captain's 11th appearance in the IPL final, and the game showcased his longevity in the competition in the past 16 years since the games first took place.

CSK captain played the entire tournament with one leg and won it. Laxman, who is popularly known as LS among Indian fans, hails the captain cool for his mentality.

MS Dhoni had to undergo knee surgery right after the IPL 2023 final against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. The CSK captain checked himself into Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on May 31, where the surgery took place.

Read More: Coach Daniel Vettori Outlines India's Likely Playing XI For WTC Final, Lays Major Claims

What did Laxman Sivaramakrishnan say about CSK captain?

MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today,it was successful.True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain.The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life ❤️❤️ — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 1, 2023

LS expressed his feelings towards MSD on through a Tweet on Thursday as the former spinner quoted:

"MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today,it was successful.True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain.The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life"

MS Dhoni's knee was taken care of by the reputed doctor Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a sports medicine specialist who has worked with Rishabh Pant with a similar issue. According to the reports, the CSK management has revealed that MSD's surgery went successful and captain cool will be fit soon. According to the most recent talks, MS Dhoni has been released from the hospital following a keyhole procedure on his left knee. Further information indicates that the keyhole procedure was carried out for "arthroscopic repair".

MS Dhoni consulted notable a sports medicine specialist, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala for his knee. He has worked with Rishabh Pant on a similar issue. According to the reports, the CSK management has revealed that MSD’s surgery went successfully and that captain cool will be up and running soon. According to the most recent talks, MS Dhoni has been released from the hospital following a keyhole procedure on his left knee. Further information was shared that he had to undertake the keyhole procedure for “arthroscopic repair.”

Read More: Ravindra Jadeja Leads With IPL Trophy As CSK Squad Recreates Viral Instagram Reel; Watch

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan praised the great skipper for his strength and resolve in response to MS Dhoni's successful operation. He referred to the CSK captain as a fighter and said that despite playing the entire season on one leg, Dhoni did not let the discomfort interfere with his "clarity of thought."