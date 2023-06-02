Coach Daniel Vettori Outlines India's Likely Playing XI For WTC Final, Lays Major Claims

The WTC final between India and Australia will have a new Test Champion in cricket after India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural final in 2021. One of the biggest clashes in test cricket history will begin on from 7 to 11 June at the Oval in London. The Indian squad reached the camp in England in many groups owning to the Indian Premier League 2023 going on till the 29th of May. As the game begins in a few days, there have been several rumbles about India’s best XI for their match against Australia. Daniel Vettori, the former New Zealand captain who is currently working as the asst coach of Australia talks about the Indian line-up on Thursday.

According to the reports, Daniel Vettori mentions the potential bowling attack of team India during an Australia training session at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham. He also states that the bowlers were one of the principal topics of discussion of the management.

What did Daniel Vettori say about the Indian team before WTC Final?

"We have been debating that, I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. "Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices." Vettori said.

Daniel Vettori, a former New Zealand cricketer, has been talking about the lineup for India’s upcoming WTC Final at The Oval. Because of his batting prowess and his success at the No. 6 position, Vettori thinks Ravindra Jadeja will play. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin are thought to be strong candidates for the fourth seamer and all-rounder roles in the discussion.

However, Vettori points out that Ashwin may miss out on the playing XI owing to the team’s latest combination. The Right arm off-break bowler has taken 18 wickets at an average of 28.11 from seven games in England, although he has only played one Test at The Oval. Ashwin certainly has an impressive track record in England.

Vettori expects The Oval pitch to behave as it usually does, being good for batting but also delivering benefit to spinners as the game progresses. This factor further complicates the decision-making process regarding the team’s composition.

Overall, Vettori appreciates Ashwin’s excellent abilities, but he also understands the opponent team’s unique combination needs may keep him off the starting XI. The goal of the selection process will be to balance the strengths of the batting order and the bowling unit while taking into account the circumstances and the potential of each player.