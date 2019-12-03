Joe Root Mocked By Outspoken West Indies Cricketer On Twitter After 226 At Hamilton

Former West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards surprised many cricket fans on Monday by taking a jibe at England Test skipper Joe Root for his 'slow' innings in the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, which ended in a draw on Tuesday. Root's 226 kept England in the match but wasn't enough to help the visitors draw level in the 2-match series. New Zealand eventually ended as winners by a 1-0 margin.

However, the biggest positive for England from this series arguably would be that of Root putting an end to his dry patch during which he had not scored a century in 14 innings. He made it even more special as he went on to score a double hundred which helped the visitors gain a 101-run lead. However, rain played spoilsport and forced an early draw on Day 5 of the Hamilton Test.

Root scored 226 after which England bagged the wickets of both the New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Jeet Raval. However, the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor added 213 runs and hit a hundred each before rain forced an early end to the game on Tuesday. Although many have praised Root for his effort, not everyone seemed pleased with the innings surprisingly. He took 441 deliveries to make the 226 runs which made England take 162.5 overs to post a total of 476 in the 1st innings.

The England captain may have regained his confidence after his double ton but West Indies pacer Fidel Edwards had a few harsh words to say on Twitter after clearly watching the innings well. Taking to Twitter, Edwards said: "Watching @root66 bat is like watching paint #dry how can u be a game down and bat this slow #poor (sic)". The fast bowler currently plays for Hampshire, having not been picked for the West Indies national side in many years.

Fidel Edwards tweets on Joe Root's innings

Watching @root66 bat is like watching paint #dry how can u be a game down and bat this slow #poor — Fidel Edwards (@EdwardsFidel) December 2, 2019





