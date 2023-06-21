'Will Anyone Even Notice': Harbhajan Singh Takes Dig At ICC Over Decision In Ashes Test

Why you're reading this: England's spinner Moeen Also grabbed headlines for violating Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first Ashes Test against Australia. He was seen applying a drying agent to his hand while fielding at the boundary line in the 89th over of Australia's first innings. The ICC imposed a fine on the veteran spinner, sparking a debate on social media.

Moeen Ali had retired from Test cricket after playing a match against India in September 2021

Moeen, however, came out of retirement from the Ashes 2023 at the request of skipper Ben Stokes

He has played 64 Tests and has scored nearly 3000 runs and picked up 195 wickets

Harbhajan takes a dig at the ICC

Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Indian cricketer, expressed his astonishment at the turn of events involving all-rounder Moeen Ali during the first Test of the Ashes series between England and Australia. Moeen, who had previously retired from Test cricket, returned to lead England's spin bowling attack in the series opener at Edgbaston. In the first innings of the match, Moeen delivered an exceptional ball that dismissed Australian batsman Cameron Green.

Don’t understand so much chatter around Moen Ali using spray on spinning fingers to numb the pain. Only issue is he should have informed the umpires, but if batsman gets a blister under the gloves, and he gets a spray. Will anyone even notice. Same logic, think about it ?… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 20, 2023

Moeen Ali admitted his offense and accepted the proposed sanction from Andy Pycroft after charges were brought against him by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Mike Burns. This breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct resulted in one demerit point being added to Moeen's disciplinary record. Additionally, he was fined 25 percent of his match fee for the first Ashes Test against Australia.

In the opening Test, Moeen only managed to take three wickets as Australia emerged victorious on the final day, thanks to captain Pat Cummins' unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 73 balls. With a 2-wicket win, Australia now leads the Ashes series 1-0.

