Joe Root's Massive Hundred Receives Admiration From All Over, Netizens Shower Praise

Why you're reading this: England amassed 398 runs on board against Australia in the 1st innings of the opening Test in Ashes at Edgbaston. Australia managed to chip in wickets at regular intervals but some brave batting by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow saved the home side from further blushes. Australia was asked to bat for a very short time as England decided to declare their innings.

3 things you need to know

Australia are the current WTC champions

England hasn't won the Ashes since 2015

Australia are yet to win an Ashes test series on English soil since 2001

Joe Root lived up to the expectations with an emphatic century

A Joe Root century helped England to finish the first day on top as he forged a brilliant partnership with Jonny Bairstow for the fifth wicket which bailed England.

The England batsman has been in excellent form in the longest format and received massive plaudits for his ton which also proved to be his fourth one in the Ashes.

The player sent the crowd into a huge roar as he hit Scott Boland with a reverse scoop which went for a six. His ton came in 152 balls as England maintained their 'Bazball' approach throughout the game.

Australia has not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but entered the game as the newly crowned world test champion after beating India on Sunday. It hammered England 4-0 in the last Ashes series in 2021-22, meaning Australia needs only to draw the best-of-five contest to keep cricket’s famed urn.

30th test ton for Root



Fab 4 test 100s, Jan 13, 2021:

Kohli 27, Smith 27, Kane 24, Root 17



Fab 4 test 100s, June 16, 2023:

Smith 31, Root 30, Virat 28, Kane 28



Fab 4 test 100s in the last 2 years:

Virat: 1

Kane: 4

Smith: 4

Root: 13



The Rise of Root. Root'in Ezhichi #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/0IaBnexG4o — Mama | 360° Entertainment (@SriniMaama16) June 16, 2023

Ashes 2015 : Joe Root gets a 100 in opening Test



Ashes 2017 : Steve Smith gets a 100 in opening Test



Ashes 2019 : Steve Smith gets a 100 in opening Test



Ashes 2023 : Joe Root gets a 100 in opening Test #Ashes2023#ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7bIyv6lzVZ — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) June 16, 2023

Most 50+ scores in Tests for England



90 - Alastair Cook

88 - JOE ROOT*

68 - Ian Bell

66 - Graham Gooch

64 - Geoffrey Boycott



Golden chance for him to top this list soon 🐐 pic.twitter.com/L7vqYGQFaU — 𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘²² 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Sivy_KW578) June 16, 2023

(With AP inputs)