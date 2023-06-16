Last Updated:

Joe Root's Massive Hundred Receives Admiration From All Over, Netizens Shower Praise

Social media erupted with joy as England batsman Joe Root scored his maiden century in Ashes. The 32 year old now has 30 hundreds in this format.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Joe Root

Joe Root hits Boland for a six (Image: AP)


Why you're reading this: England amassed 398 runs on board against Australia in the 1st innings of the opening Test in Ashes at Edgbaston. Australia managed to chip in wickets at regular intervals but some brave batting by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow saved the home side from further blushes. Australia was asked to bat for a very short time as England decided to declare their innings.

3 things you need to know

  • Australia are the current WTC champions

  • England hasn't won the Ashes since 2015

  • Australia are yet to win an Ashes test series on English soil since 2001

Joe Root lived up to the expectations with an emphatic century

A Joe Root century helped England to finish the first day on top as he forged a brilliant partnership with Jonny Bairstow for the fifth wicket which bailed England. 

The England batsman has been in excellent form in the longest format and received massive plaudits for his ton which also proved to be his fourth one in the Ashes.

Read MoreAshes 2023: Harry Brook shellshocked after getting bowled in bizzare fashion - WATCH

The player sent the crowd into a huge roar as he hit Scott Boland with a reverse scoop which went for a six. His ton came in 152 balls as England maintained their 'Bazball' approach throughout the game.

Australia has not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but entered the game as the newly crowned world test champion after beating India on Sunday. It hammered England 4-0 in the last Ashes series in 2021-22, meaning Australia needs only to draw the best-of-five contest to keep cricket’s famed urn.

Read More: Former Australia captain lays massive 'Ashes' remark after WTC 2023 Final sweep

(With AP inputs)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com