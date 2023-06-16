Ashes 2023: Harry Brook Shellshocked After Getting Bowled In Bizzare Fashion - WATCH

Why you're reading this: The wait for the cricket fans to witness the oldest rivalry is over, as England is competing against Australia in the first Ashes 2023 Test. The first Test is being played at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham and the Aussies will remain high on confidence after defeating Team India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final. Ben Stokes and Co. have also performed brilliantly in the Test cricket format recently.

3 things you need to know

England takes on Australia in 1st Ashes 2023 Test

England won the toss and elected to bat first in Edgbaston

Australia are the current 'urn' holders

Australia on a high in 1st Ashes 2023 Test

England had won the toss in Edgbaston and had elected to bat first in the first Ashes 2023 Test. England opener Zak Crawley had started off well and hit a boundary on the first ball to Pat Cummins on Day 1. However, the Aussies struck early after Ben Duckett was dismissed on 12 off ten balls by Josh Hazlewood.

The innings were then taken out of trouble by Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley as the duo added 70 runs for the second wicket off 86 balls. Pope was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 31 whereas Crawley hit his ninth Test half-century, however, he was also dismissed on the brink of Lunch for 61.

The play resumed after Lunch, but Australia made a good comeback after they received two quick wickets in the form of Harry Brook and Ben Stokes. Brook, however, got out in one of the most bizarre fashions to Nathan Lyon.

Harry Brook gets out in one of the most outlandish fashion - WATCH

England batsman Harry Brook was batting well on 32 and had already hit four fours in 37 balls. While facing Nathan Lyon in the 38th over, on the second ball of the over, while Lyon was bowling around the wicket the ball pitched on the short length and went to hit Brook's thigh pad. The ball had extra spin and bounce and went in the air and later hit stumps. This was one of the most bizarre ways for a batsman to get out and Brook as well was left shell-shocked.