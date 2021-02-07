Joe Root's One-handed Screamer Sends Ajinkya Rahane Packing Back On Day 3 Of Chennai Test

It seems that English Test skipper Joe Root cannot do anything wrong in the ongoing first Test match against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After making a tremendous impact with the bat by scoring an outstanding double century, Root made his presence felt on the field by plucking a one-handed blinder to dismiss the Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

'Root's one-handed stunner'

This happened in the 27th over of India's first innings that was bowled by spinner Dominic Bess. On the third delivery, the offie had bowled a tossed up delivery around off stump as Rahane looked to supposedly work the ball towards the cover region.

However, the ball was in the air after making contact with the bat, and at one point, it appeared as if it would easily clear the cover fielder. But, Joe Root who was stationed in that area put out his left hand as the ball stuck into his palm.

'Jinx' had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion for just a single as India's scorecard read 73/4.

The video of this screamer was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

England gain command in Chepauk Test

The visitors were bundled out for 578 in their first innings on the morning of Day 3 as Test skipper Joe Root top-scored with 218. In reply, India are in a spot of bother as they have been reduced to 257/6 with the lower middle-order duo of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 33 and 8 respectively.

It has been a sorry looking scorecard for Team India in their first innings with only number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant showing some resistance with knocks of 73 and 91 respectively. Pujara looked solid before he was caught by Rory Burns off Dom Bess.

Meanwhile, Pant on the other hand attempted a rash shot as Jack Leach took a good catch at extra cover off Bess as the middle-order batsman was deprived of a well-deserved Test century. The hosts finished Day 3 at 257/6 and more importantly, still have a deficit of 321 runs in their first innings.

