Mohammed Shami To Return For 3rd Test Vs England? Pacer Begins Training At NCA Post Injury

After having sustained an injury during India's tour of Australia, fast-bowler Mohammed Shami returned to action on Sunday as he had a go with the ball in the nets. Shami, who was ruled out of the Test series Down Under after a wrist injury, has begun training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. As per reports, the speedster is likely to be in contention for selection for the third Test of the India-England series which is currently underway.

The fast bowler had earlier sustained a wrist injury after a nasty bouncer by Pat Cummins struck him hard in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide. Taking to Instagram, Mohammad Shami shared a video of his training at the NCA. In the video, the pacer can be seen bowling mildly between the wickets along with Navdeep Saini, who is also currently in rehab after sustaining a groin injury.

Shami back for 3rd Test?

If Shami completes his rehab in time, the speedster will be ready just in time to face Joe Root & Co at Ahmedabad in the lone Day-Night Test of the series. With Shami, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav being ruled out with injuries, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have been burdened with the pace along with an inexperienced Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj in the department. The third Test between India and England will be starting on 24th February 2021 at the Motera stadium. Watch the video here:

England in control of first Test

Rishabh Pant's beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third day's play in the opening Test here on Sunday. At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.

With a couple of days' play still left, it will be interesting to see if England team management decides to give its bowlers some respite if it gets a chance to enforce the follow-on. "We have had some soft dismissals. The way I got out and how Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) got out. Ash and Washington are batting well. There is a bit of spin but still a good pitch to bat on. Tomorrow will be crucial," Pujara said in the post-play press conference.

