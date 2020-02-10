Jofra Archer Feels 'gutted' To Miss Out On IPL 2020 As ECB Medicos Advise Him 3-month Rest

One of England's biggest bowling revelations in recent history has been Jofra Archer. Archer, who is emerging as one of the world's most lethal bowlers, has been ruled out of the remaining tour of South Africa because of a stress-related injury in his elbow. This injury's rehabilitation will lead to Archer missing the upcoming England tour of Sri Lanka and perhaps, even the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Jofra Archer injury: Archer expresses sadness over missing Sri Lanka matches

As reported by The Daily Mail, Archer is absolutely 'gutted' over being ruled out of the game for the next three months. Expressing his desire to play for the country, Archer emphasised how he is going to miss out on the feeling of playing in Sri Lanka and South Africa. Archer's injury is projected to heal by the next three months and as a consequence, it is very possible that the pacer will miss the IPL season that the Rajasthan Royals will embark on.

Archer, however, was positive about his return to cricket and expressed his gratefulness towards being able to understand the extent of his injury and what he needs to do to get better. Archer's issues with his elbow go all the way back to the Super Over he bowled against New Zealand in the World Cup final in July 2019. Jofra Archer was not at his best during the controversial New Zealand series where he was also allegedly at the end of some racist remarks. In South Africa, he only played one match in the four-match Test series and had to finally return to the UK for scans.

Jofra Archer injury: When will Jofra Archer return?

Archer's recovery will be taken care of by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and a rehabilitation period of three months is being reported for the pacer. There could be developments, however, and it is possible that Archer may return to play earlier than expected. His IPL 2020 franchise Rajasthan Royals will definitely be hoping for his recovery as the English pacer is a prime aspect of the team's playoff plans. However, if Archer's recovery period extends to the entirety of the stipulated three months, the pacer will definitely miss the IPL 2020.

