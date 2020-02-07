SA Vs ENG 3rd ODI: England And South Africa To Go Pink To Support Breast Cancer

South Africa and England are currently playing a three-match ODI series and their upcoming match will be a special one. South Africa will be sporting a pink jersey for the ninth time. They are playing to help the victims of breast cancer. This SA vs ENG match will be even more special this time around. England have committed to wearing a pink jersey for the match too.

SA vs ENG pink kits: Both teams involved in special gesture

The match will be played in Johannesburg. All its proceeds would go to the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in the same city. As quoted by Reuters, New Balance’s head of cricket Liam Burns said, "We’ve been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment." The special English jerseys will be available for sale on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI: Squads and Jofra Archer injury

The first ODI of the series was won by the hosts. The second one will be played on Friday. The first ODI saw debutant skipper Quinton de Kock score a century and lead South Africa's chase of England's 258. Temba Bavuma also made a comeback and made a valiant 98. Tabraiz Shamsi dented the England lineup with three wickets in his spell during the first innings.

Here are the full squads for both teams ahead of the second match.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, and Janneman Malan.

England:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, and Saqib Mahmood.

