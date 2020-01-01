Jofra Archer Likely To Miss Second Test Against South Africa Due To Injury Scare

England's pace spearhead Jofra Archer has come under the scanner of an injury and is doubtful of playing the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. During the team's training session on Wednesday, Archer complained of sore elbow and subsequently bowled only six balls during the training session. The second Test between England and South Africa begins on January 3.

This adds to the visiting English team's illness woe which has affected twelve of the players including skipper Joe Root as well. Archer's mighty spell which comprised of a tactical short ball ploy helped him bag six wickets in the first Test at the Centurion. However, England lost the first Test to the Proteas by 107 runs.

Earlier, head coach Chris Silverwood had hinted that the team management might have to drop one of the veteran pacers, James Anderson or Stuart Broad owing to the spin assistance provided at Newlands. However, if Archer is not deemed fit for the match, the management might have to drop the idea to make way for Somerset spinner Jack Leach.

'We are not afraid to make a big decision'

"In Jimmy (Anderson) and Stuart (Broad), we have a wealth of experience and we'd be really stupid not to take that into consideration every game, But, equally, you want your youngsters to come through, and if we're going to make room for a spinner, we've got to have a look at which seamers are right for this pitch. If there's a big decision, we're not afraid to make it," ICC quoted the English Head Coach.

Furthermore, Skipper Joe Root had views similar to Coach Silverwood ahead of the second Test as he said, "You've got to look at the surface and at an attack you feel is best going to counter that and best counter the opposition." He added, "I think the ideal scenario is to have people pushing them [Anderson and Broad] all the time so that they're constantly trying to improve themselves. They've got fantastic records behind them and they've produced fantastic things for England in the very recent past. You don't want to wish those guys away or look back and think, 'we've forced Jimmy Anderson out."

