Jofra Archer The New 'Angry Young Man' Of Cricket? Pacer Fires Twitter User For New Troll

England pacer Jofra Archer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The right-arm pacer was dropped from the second Test for breaching ECB’s bio-secure protocol. Archer was also engaged in a verbal war on Twitter with former West Indies pacer Tino Best. Jofra Archer has an interesting relationship with Twitter. His tweets from the past have been going viral since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 because of their strange relevance to ongoing events.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals on the way to build 'largest-ever fan army' amongst all teams in IPL 2020

Jofra Archer gives a befitting reply to fan who termed his tweet as 'utter nonsense'

Jofra Archer has now gotten used to facing the heat on social media. Time and again he has been involved in a war of words with Twitter users. Once again, the Barbados-born player has come up with a befitting reply after a Twitter user termed his tweet as ‘utter nonsense’. It happened when Jofra Archer was justifying his move to defend his best friend and it was all going on in a different context.

In response, a Twitter user said that he would get upset by watching such nonsense stuff on social media. He also took a dig at Archer, asking him to grow up and reminding him that he plays for England at the international level. The tweet didn't go down well with Archer as he then simply asked the user to unfollow him.

ALSO READ | Broad 500 wickets: David Warner says England should've never dropped a 'world-class' bowler like Stuart Broad

Maybe you should unfollow me then? https://t.co/XXk4YSRBZp — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 27, 2020

Jofra Archer will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 which is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The right-arm pacer will be key in determining how far the Rajasthan Royals go in the IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals haven't managed to win the tournament since their victorious IPL campaign in 2008, but they would like to change that by laying their hands on the coveted IPL 2020 trophy.

ALSO READ | Broad 500 wickets: Stuart Broad picks up 500th Test scalp as England close in on series win against Windies

Meanwhile, England won the first international cricket series to be played in four months when they beat the West Indies in the series-deciding third test by 269 runs on the last day Tuesday at Old Trafford. England snatched the bio-secure series 2-1 after losing the first Test by 113 runs in Southampton. The West Indies, resuming the fifth and last day on 10-2, had a tall order to bat out the day to force a series-saving draw as any hopes of making 399 to win were long gone. The weather wasn't going to save the tourists, either, though play stopped due to rain thrice.

The visitors lost three wickets in the morning session and the rest within 90 minutes after lunch to be all out for 129. Fast bowler Stuart Broad's first wicket of the day made him the 7th man in test history to claim 500 Test wickets. The series-winning last wicket gave Stuart Broad 4-36 in the innings and 10 for the match, his first 10-for since 2013.

ALSO READ | David Warner eyes rematch with Stuart Broad after seeing England pacer's resurgence

IMAGE COURTESY: AP