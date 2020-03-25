Fans Call Out Jofra Archer's 3-yr-old Tweet That Eerily 'predicts' India's 21-day Lockdown

English cricketer Jofra Archer has time and again proved that he has a Tweet for every occasion, be it 2019 World Cup superover outcome or Prithvi Shaw's suspension. This time netizens dug up a three-year-old tweet which they are now connecting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest curfew-plan. PM Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in order to block the spread of the virus and Tweeples have spotted an old post of pacer Jofra Archer which they feel is a prediction of the curfew.

The World Cup-winning bowler had Tweeted in 2017 that three weeks at home isn't enough, which netizens say is a prediction about curfew in India made by Archer three years ago. However, some are still hoping it to be incorrect as they don't want to be under complete lockdown for weeks. But the Tweet has surely left many Indians surprised as they immediately started sharing it on social media.

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

Of course there is a tweet pic.twitter.com/gBp1AvSql4 — absy (@absycric) March 24, 2020

Jofra Archer - The Future Predictor 🙏😂 — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) March 24, 2020

aaj se tumhara naam ज्योत्षी जय शंकर आचार्य hoga 🙏😹 pic.twitter.com/HU95EjUdRI — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 24, 2020

He is the only time traveller in the earth. Hey @JofraArcher go in future and tell us when we will win this corona war? — Rajesh kumar (@rk199420) March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 24 and announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed from midnight onwards for 21 days. Modi had earlier urged Indians to observe voluntary curfew (Janta curfew) on March 22 for one day. India like the rest of the world is battling the outbreak of novel coronavirus and in doing so it shut down all educational institutions, public places, large gatherings, etc. As per reports, India has so far recorded 606 confirmed Coronavirus cases, of which 70 came in the last 24 hours. There have been 10 deaths in total due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 19,700 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,35,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

