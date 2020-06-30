MS Dhoni's Advice For Players In T20 World Cup 2007 Revealed By Lalchand Rajput

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. One of the specialities about MS Dhoni's captaincy is that he is very particular about the players that he selects in his team and he has been known for boosting the confidence of the youngsters.

Rajput reveals MS Dhoni's mantra during the T20 World Cup 2007

Recently, former Team India manager Lalchand Rajput revealed how MS Dhoni made his players comfortable and get the best out of them during the triumphant T20 World Cup 2007 campaign in South Africa. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Lalchand Rajput said that as a team, in a dressing room, the atmosphere should be very good. The captain has to motivate his players and not make them feel the pressure.

Rajput added that during T20 World Cup 2007, the Indian team's mantra was ‘Don’t take tension, give tension’. He further said that MS Dhoni really believed in the motto that people will talk about things, but they needed to focus on their strengths and don’t have to worry about outside opinions.

The T20 World Cup 2007 was MS Dhoni's first assignment as the captain of the Indian team. BCCI's decision to appoint MS Dhoni as the captain of the team did wonders as Team India went on to win the maiden T20 World Cup in South Africa. Not many had given India a chance considering the absence of senior players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. However, India went on to defy all odds and scripted history with a bunch of youngsters under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

India made it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia, who were deemed as favourites to win the tournament. The final of the T20 World Cup 2007 was set against arch-rivals Pakistan and just like the group stage match, it turned out to be a nail-biting contest. But once again, India kept their nerves to register a thrilling 5-run victory and win the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER