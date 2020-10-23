Joginder Sharma Birthday, Net Worth, Personal Life And Incredible Work During COVID-19

Former Team India pacer Joginder Sharma celebrates his 37th birthday on Friday, October 23, 2020. The pacer from Haryana was part of the famous Indian side that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. On his birthday, here's a look at the Joginder Sharma net worth and his career after retirement.

Joginder Sharma birthday: Joginder Sharma net worth

According to Celebrity How, Joginder Sharma's net worth can be estimated at $10 million. Much of his net worth has stemmed from his earnings as a professional cricketer after which he joined law enforcement. The 37-year-old was also a part of the Indian Premier League, where he featured for Chennai in the first four editions of the tournament.

According to Inside Sport's Moneyball, Joginder Sharma earned ₹31,800,000 from his IPL stint. The pacer ended his career with eight international games and picked up five wickets across ODIs and T20Is. His first-class career saw him make 44 appearances for Haryana, where he picked 139 wickets while scoring more than 2,000 runs.

Sharma last played for India in the 2007 T20 Cup final against Pakistan. The right-arm pacer defended 13 off the final over to hand MS Dhoni and co the title, after Misbah-ul-Haq's failed scoop was caught by Sreesanth. The Haryana government announced a cash reward of ₹21 lakh (equivalent to ₹51 lakh in 2019) for his efforts and Joginder Sharma subsequently joined the police force later that year.

Sharma is currently a Deputy Superintendent of Police located in Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The 37-year-old has been at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪



In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis.



[📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo earlier this year, the former cricketer explained that he has to remain available 24 hours at his job in case an emergency call comes along. In the middle of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Joginder Sharma further said that he guards various checkpoints all around the Hisar district and his duties also involve instructing not just truck and bus drivers, but also to the common people about coronavirus.

The pacer had made his reservations about returning home very clear as he did not want to risk the health of his family, despite being posted just 110kms from his house. His efforts were even praised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) who hailed him as a 'real-world hero'.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned net worth figures have been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Joginder Sharma Instagram, ICCTwitter)

