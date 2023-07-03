Jonny Bairstow's Piercing Gaze Sends Chilling Message To Cummins During Handshakes- WATCH

England and Australia produced yet another pulsating cricket action via, the Ashes Test at Lord's. Australia dominated the major portion of the Test but Ben Stokes' exceptional innings of 155 runs almost snatched the victory from the hands of the Aussies on the final day. While the contest between bat and bowl in the Test was top-notch, the match also made waves because of controversial decisions by umpires.

3 things you need to know:

England suffered a 43-run defeat against Australia in 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023

With a win at Lord's, Australia have taken 2-0 lead in the series

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal became a subject of controversy

Also Read | The Ashes: Brendon McCullum 'exposed' After His Comments On Bairstow's Wicket - WATCH

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal became a bone of contention

As Joe Root's catch by Steve Smith in the first innings raised the eyebrows of many, Mitchell Starc's take of Ben Duckett made further noise, the biggest of the lot came on Day 5 in the form of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal.

On the last ball of the 52nd over, Jonny Bairstow ducked one of Cameron Green, the wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball after collecting it at the stumps that met the intended target and hence the controversy ensued as Bairstow had no knowledge that the ball was still in play. The 3rd umpire gave the decision as out and Pat Cummins was referred by the on-field officials on whether he would like to overturn the decision, as a move which is touted in the best interest of the spirit of the game. Cummins did not accept the proposal and Bairstow had to make the long way back.

The England crowd, which has been hostile towards the visitors till now, was left furious seeing the back of the wicket-keeper batsman. Bairstow's wicket is seen as a key dismissal as Ben Stokes was found wanting of support from the other end. Consequently, England lost the game by 43 runs and the bitter reactions are flowing in. The knowers of the game are coming with their opinions but what transpired between the main protagonists of the episode- Jonny Bairstow and Pat Cummins- was a wandering till now. However, immediate visuals after the culmination of the match showcased a brief face-to-face encounter between them and it was apparently not friendly.

Also Read | ‘We Persevered': Spiritual Home Of Black Cricket In Zimbabwe Finally Gets International Recognition

Jonny Bairstow gives stern look at Australia captain Pat Cummins

After the match, as both teams started to congratulate each other on the emphatic cricket that has been played over the last 5 days, the turn of Aus captain Pat Cummins and England's Jonny Bairstow also came in to make the customary handshake. Bairstow, who is touted as the aggrieved party in this instance gave a stern look to Cummins, who shook hands and went forward. Here's the video that exhibits handshakes at the end of Day 5.

While the wicket of Jonny Bairstow is a contentious subject but it is all in the hindsight now. With the win, Australia have taken a solid 2-0 lead in the series and are one win away from taking unassailable lead. The 3rd Test will begin from July 6, 2023.