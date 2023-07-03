The Ashes: Brendon McCullum 'exposed' after his comments on Bairstow's wicket - WATCH

Jonny Bairstow's wicket on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's has drawn the attention of the entire cricket world and diverse opinions have flowed thus far on the episode. England Test coach Brendon McCullum has also presented his thoughts on the usual dismissal of Bairstow. However, his comments have been scrutinized by netizens, who have brought forward some of his past actions to claim he's been exposed.

Brendon McCullum's take on the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow

On Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test, Ben Stokes against all odds was vying to take England's ship past Australia's target of 371 runs. However, the skipper get meager support from the other end, and thereby the hosts lost the match and further diminished in the series. As cricket is a dictionary of could have, should have, would have beens, thus the role the wicket of Jonny Bairstow played in the 43-run loss of England was bound to be explored. Agitated England supporters have been calling the wicket against the spirit of the game and Coach Brendon McCullum has seconded their opinion.

“It was more about the spirit of the game,” McCullum said after the match. “When you become older and more mature you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people’s characters.

“By the letter of the law, he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called ‘Over.’ It is one of those difficult ones to swallow. You look at the small margins, it is incredibly disappointing.”

Netizens claim to expose Brendon McCullum by bringing old video forward

As the internet is a place where every memory remains fresh, thus, an old video from the time when McCullum used to play for New Zealand began to surface. In the video that dates back to the match from the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and England, the former Kiwi captain could be seen making a similar attempt to get Paul Collingwood out.

A friendly reminder to all England supporters - Brendon McCullum attempted to do the exact same thing to Paul Collingwood back in 2009.



Funny how these things often come full circle 🤲🏽@wwos #TheAshes #9WWOS #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/RiW9hynaSf — Will Faulkner (@willzfaulk) July 2, 2023

While the wicket of Jonny Bairstow is a contentious subject but it is all in the hindsight now. With the win, Australia have taken a solid 2-0 lead in the series and are one win away from taking unassailable lead. The 3rd Test will begin from July 6, 2023.