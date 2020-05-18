'He Is Very Committed': Jonty Rhodes Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Commitment On The Field

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest cricketers to represent India at the highest level in this generation. He is an expert in all three aspects of the game-batting, bowling and, fielding. He has provided a lot of breakthroughs for the Men In Blue with his left-arm spin, swashbuckling batting performances in the middle-order, and plenty of electrifying fielding performances and that is the reason why he has earned the respect of South African legend Jonty Rhodes. Rhodes himself is arguably the best fielder in world cricket.

'He is very committed': Jonty Rhodes

“Jaddu has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also,” said Rhodes during a recent Instagram live session with Suresh Raina. “I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also, Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also, Jaddu has great speed on the field', he added.

Both Raina and Jadeja were all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Three-time winners CSK were scheduled to face the four-time winners and defending champions in the tournament opener. Both the star players were a part of the Chennai squad that had won the cash-rich tournament in 2018 and had finished as the runners-up last season.

The bilateral ODI series between India-South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date and it remains to be seen what will the International Cricket Council (ICC) decide with regards to hosting the World T20 in October-November this year during their next meeting.

